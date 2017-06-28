World's largest air tanker on the sidelines as AZ fires burn

The tanker has been used in other states willing to take the financial risk, Wheeler said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Stationed in southern Arizona, the converted Boeing 747-400 jumbo jet can drop nearly twice the payload of its competitors.

But it won't be fighting the fires now burning near Prescott.

The owner of the massive plane says it's ready to go, but government bureaucracy is keeping his plane on the ground.

"The process that you go through with the Forest Service is not one that gets finished in a hurry," said James Wheeler.

Wheeler, the president and CEO of Global SuperTanker Services, says the air tanker has been used in Israel and Argentina.

However, the U.S. Forest Service has yet to certify it.

That means states like Arizona might not get federal reimbursement if they contract with Wheeler's company.

The tanker has been used in other states willing to take the financial risk, Wheeler said.

He would not say how much he charges but says, "we're not cheap."

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, recently toured Wheeler's company after hearing about the long certification process.

"Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our homes, land, and families, and they deserve to have the best, most innovative tools at their disposal so they can do their jobs safety and efficiently,” Sinema said in a written statement.

