Phoenix PD release surveillance video after 63-year-old man killed

Estrada was killed after an attempted armed robbery while selling corn in north Phoenix. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

Phoenix police released surveillance footage on June 27 to help find the suspects in connection with the killing of 63-year-old Eladio Arrendondo Estrada. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

Police were asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection with the killing of a 63-year-old man who was selling corn in north Phoenix.

Eladio Arrendondo Estrada was in a parking lot at 16821 N. 26th Street selling corn from his vending cart around 8:30 p.m. on April 25 when the fatal shooting occurred, according to a news release from Silent Witness.

Estrada was selling items to one suspect when he was approached by another suspect who was armed with a gun. The armed suspect tried to rob Estrada and fired one shot but missed. As that suspect was running, he fired another shot, which struck Estrada and killed him, according to the news release.

On Tuesday, Phoenix Police Department released surveillance video of the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the case was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

