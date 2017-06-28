For Randy Johnson, life after baseball is a snap

Johnson is always looking for the perfect shot. (Source: Randy Johnson Photography)

Johnson’s passion for photography started in high school and continued as a student at USC. (Source: Randy Johnson Photography)

Randy Johnson was one of the best ever at executing the perfect pitch. His Hall of Fame career even includes a perfect game. These days, the D-backs legend is in search of the perfect picture.

"My favorite picture is in the moment, when I'm taking it," said Johnson, the latest MLB pitcher to win 300 games. “I’ve come to realize that timing is everything.”

Johnson’s passion for photography started in high school and continued as a student at USC. He dabbled in his hobby while playing before immersing himself in it after retiring from baseball in 2010.

“I just loved it because I was a better photographer than a drummer,” said Johnson. “You play an instrument, people know whether you’re good or bad. And photography, everyone can take a picture."

Johnson has spanned the globe to find the perfect shot. Recently, he put his work on display to D-backs season ticket holders. His pictures on display at the event included shots from Venice, Tanzania, London, Tokyo and Cambodia.

“I waited an hour for that leopard to turn around,” said Johnson as he pointed to a black and white image that he captured in the Serengeti. “Sometimes, something like that is just one or two clicks."

I asked Johnson how capturing the perfect image compares to the adrenaline rush of executing the perfect pitch.

“Absolutely, an adrenaline rush, to get a picture you've been waiting to get,” said Johnson. “I probably have 2,000 pictures, just walking, roaming, going to postcard type areas. I go through it all, and take my favorite picture and have it set the tone for that particular trip."

Johnson’s work is far from finished as he continues to chase perfection.

