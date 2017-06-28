Bullhead City man accused of trying to fatally shoot his dad

Police in Bullhead City say they have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly firing a gun at his father.

They say 53-year-old Albert Kevin Dominguez Jr. remains in the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.

It was unclear Monday if he has a lawyer yet.

Police were called at a home Friday night about a possible weapons offense.

They say Dominguez was angry about family business and argued with his parents. He allegedly pointed a shotgun at his 75-year-old father and fired one shot in his direction, but he missed.

Police say Dominguez's shotgun jammed, and his father fled to the bedroom and closed the door.

They say Dominguez fired a second shot through the bedroom door, but his dad wasn't injured.

Police arrived and arrested Dominguez.

