Prescott rodeo will go on as scheduled, despite Goodwin Fire

The “World’s Oldest Rodeo” will go on as scheduled at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, despite the growing Goodwin Fire.

The rodeo, in its 130th year, attracts about 32,000 people from 20 different countries, and will send millions of dollars into the Prescott economy.

But this year, a plume of smoke is casting its shadow over the rodeo grounds.

“I know when something like this does happen, it is phenomenal to see how people come together and see what we can do,” said Ty Atchison, who traveled from Oklahoma.

With the first event set for 7:30 Wednesday night, the rodeo will go on.

“Prescott is known for the Prescott rodeo,” said general manager J.C. Trujillo. He said they have an evacuation plan if need be.

“It’s not a happy thing,” Trujillo said. “As they as they can keep the highways open, rodeo fans are strong fans.”

Time will tell whether the fire and smoke keep people away, but Trujillo says with presale numbers, they were expecting record-breaking crowds.

For folks who are unable to make it to the rodeo for the fire, officials told us their policy doesn't offer refunds or exchanges.

