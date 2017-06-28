Arizona Cardinals join USAA for special 'Salute to Service' visit to VA hospital

The Cardinals' visit Wednesday was in conjunction with the USAA, the NFL’s official military appreciation sponsor. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Smiles, selfies, signatures and a whole lot of hugs were the order of the day at the VA hospital in Phoenix.

Four members of the Arizona Cardinals including veterans Rodney Hunter and Xavier Williams were joined by Big Red and the Cardinals cheerleaders for what essentially was a surprise visit to veterans, patients and their families

“It’s priceless,” said Gunter. “Anytime you can give back it’s special. It was a pleasure.”

Players signed autographs, took photos and sent messages of hope. Messages of hope, though, went both ways on this day as one military veteran exclaimed upon receiving an autograph, “You better beat the Cowboys.”

