Police seek public's help in Lake Pleasant heist

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down theft suspects from a late-night Lake Pleasant heist.

Three suspects, two men and a woman, were seen robbing self-pay stations at both the main entry and north entry of Lake Pleasant Regional Park.

The suspects are a 5’9” African American man with an athletic build; a 5’8”-6’0” white male with a thin build, medium length hair and goatee facial hair with a possible tattoo on right arm. The heavy built white female is approximately 30-50 years old with short hair that is thinning at the top.

If you encounter suspicious persons or activity around these self-pay stations please contact MCSO Dispatch at 602-876-1011.

