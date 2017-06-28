Goodwin Fire forces closures of campgrounds; youth camps urged to evacuate

The Goodwin Fire has burned thousands of acres since it started on Saturday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

At least a dozen campgrounds will be closed due to the Goodwin Fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A wildfire that is burning out of control south of Prescott has forced the U.S. Forest Service to close more than a dozen campgrounds in the area.

The Goodwin Fire, which has burned more than 21,000 acres as of Wednesday afternoon, has affected an area that follows the Prescott NF boundary along State Highway 69 on the east and north sides, then State Highway 89 on the west and as far south as Walnut Grove across to Cleator, the U.S. Forest Service said.

[READ MORE: Goodwin Fire now 21,000 acres; 1,000 personnel battling blaze]

The agency said it canceled all campground reservations with recreatoin.gov for the next two weeks and putting a hold on new reservations. Campers will be eligible for full refunds, but should retain their receipts to facilitate the process, the U.S. Forest Service said.

[RELATED: Arizona wildfire forces thousands of people from their homes]

Below is a list of the sites and areas that are closed:

Lynx Corridor

Lynx Campground

Hilltop Campground

Eagle Ridge Group Campground

South Shore and North Shore Day Use Areas

Lynx Lake Store and Marina

Highland Center for Natural History

Groom Creek Corridor

Groom Creek Horse Camp

Groom Creek Schoolhouse and Picnic Area

Lower and Upper Wolf Creek Campgrounds

Forest Service-Permitted Organization Camps

Other Areas

White Spar Campground

All trails and trailheads within the closure area

All camping within our designated dispersed sites and primitive camping within the closure area

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Wildfires]

The communities of Cleator and Crown King are open and not in the closure area.

YOUTH CAMP EVACUATIONS

Yavapai County emergency crews have also urged some kids camps in the area to evacuated by noon on Thursday. They are:

Bradshaw Pines Camp

Camp Maripai

Catterdell Pines

Camp Wamotochick

Friendly Pines Camp

Pines Summit Bible Camp

Prescott Pines Camp

Sky Camp

Whispering Pines Camp

For more information, people can call the Bradshaw Ranger District at (928) 443-8000.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.