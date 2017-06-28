Goodwin Fire forces closures of campgrounds; youth camps urged to evacuate

Posted: Updated:
At least a dozen campgrounds will be closed due to the Goodwin Fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) At least a dozen campgrounds will be closed due to the Goodwin Fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The Goodwin Fire has burned thousands of acres since it started on Saturday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The Goodwin Fire has burned thousands of acres since it started on Saturday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A wildfire that is burning out of control south of Prescott has forced the U.S. Forest Service to close more than a dozen campgrounds in the area.

The Goodwin Fire, which has burned more than 21,000 acres as of Wednesday afternoon, has affected an area that follows the Prescott NF boundary along State Highway 69 on the east and north sides, then State Highway 89 on the west and as far south as Walnut Grove across to Cleator, the U.S. Forest Service said.

[READ MORE: Goodwin Fire now 21,000 acres; 1,000 personnel battling blaze]

The agency said it canceled all campground reservations with recreatoin.gov for the next two weeks and putting a hold on new reservations. Campers will be eligible for full refunds, but should retain their receipts to facilitate the process, the U.S. Forest Service said.

[RELATED: Arizona wildfire forces thousands of people from their homes]

Below is a list of the sites and areas that are closed:

Lynx Corridor

  • Lynx Campground
  • Hilltop Campground
  • Eagle Ridge Group Campground
  • South Shore and North Shore Day Use Areas
  • Lynx Lake Store and Marina
  • Highland Center for Natural History

Groom Creek Corridor

  • Groom Creek Horse Camp
  • Groom Creek Schoolhouse and Picnic Area
  • Lower and Upper Wolf Creek Campgrounds
  • Forest Service-Permitted Organization Camps

Other Areas

  • White Spar Campground
  • All trails and trailheads within the closure area
  • All camping within our designated dispersed sites and primitive camping within the closure area

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Wildfires

The communities of Cleator and Crown King are open and not in the closure area.  

YOUTH CAMP EVACUATIONS

Yavapai County emergency crews have also urged some kids camps in the area to evacuated by noon on Thursday. They are:

  • Bradshaw Pines Camp
  • Camp Maripai 
  • Catterdell Pines
  • Camp Wamotochick
  • Friendly Pines Camp
  • Pines Summit Bible Camp
  • Prescott Pines Camp
  • Sky Camp
  • Whispering Pines Camp

For more information, people can call the Bradshaw Ranger District at (928) 443-8000.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.