Pork Milanese

2 ea. 8 oz. bone in pork porter house

2 cups panko bread crumbs

½ cup finely chopped parmesan

½ cup finely chopped parsley

1 Tbl kosher salt

½ Tbl ground black pepper

3 lg eggs beaten

½ cup cold water

1 cup seasoned flour (paprika/ salt/ pepper)

2 ea halved grilled lemon

2 cup arugula

3 tbl extra virgin olive oil

1 tbl sherry vinegar

2 tsp lemon juice

1 cup cherry tomatoes (whole)

¼ cup goat cheese

1 tbl crushed pistachio

1 tbl preserved lemon strands

Oil for frying

PROCEDURE:

Begin by mixing the panko, parsley, parmesan, salt and pepper in a bowl

Then whisk together the egg wash using the water, and beaten eggs

And in a third bowl have your seasoned flour ready.

Dredge the pork in the flour, then the egg wash, and finally the panko bread crumb mixture.

Place the pork in a 325 degree fryer, and cook for about 6 to 8 minutes.

Remove the pork from the fryer, and place them on a towel to drain off the excess oil.

For the Salad:

Drop the cherry tomatoes in the fryer for about a minute, or until the skins blister.

Then remove them, and place them in a mixing bowl.

Add the arugula oil, sherry, and lemon juice and toss.

PLATING:

Place the Cooked pork chop down first, add the salad on top just slightly off to the side, garnish with the goat cheese, pistachio, and preserved lemon, and one of the grilled lemon wedges.