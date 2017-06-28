Trial delay sought for former utility regulator, 3 others

Gary Pierce received $31,000 and was the intended recipient of a $350,000 property in exchange for favorable votes. (3TV/CBS 5)

The trial for a former Arizona utility regulator accused of accepting payments from a water company owner in exchange for a boost in rates will likely be delayed.

Federal prosecutors and attorneys for former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce and three others agreed to the delay Tuesday. The trial had been set for Aug. 1 with pleadings due this week. They're asking a federal judge to extend that deadline by 60 days.

[RELATED: Former Arizona utility regulator indicted on bribery charges]

Pearce, water company owner George Johnson, lobbyist Jim Norton and Pierce's wife Sherry have all pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Pierce received $31,000 and was the intended recipient of a $350,000 property in exchange for favorable votes.

Johnson is accused of paying Pierce and Pierce's wife through Norton to help secure approval of higher rates for Johnson Utilities.

[RELATED: Arizona Democrats pounce on bribery case against ex-official]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.