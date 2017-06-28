NEW: Gov. Ducey declares State of Emergency in Yavapai Co. due to Goodwin Fire

Governor Doug Ducey today declared a State of Emergency in Yavapai County in response to the Goodwin Fire.

The fire has burned 21,000 acres, forcing evacuations and the closure of portions of State Route 69.

More than 1,000 emergency personnel are involved in the fire suppression response.

[SLIDESHOW: Goodwin Fire south of Prescott]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona wildfires]

On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Ducey released a statement declaring a State of Emergency in Yavapai County.

“My office continues to coordinate with state agencies and local emergency response officials with a focus on saving lives, protecting property and making sure evacuees have the shelter and support necessary,” said Governor Ducey. “This emergency declaration will ensure every necessary resource at the state’s disposal is made available to assist firefighters and provide aid to displaced residents. We continue to stand ready to take further action as needed and provide whatever support is necessary. I thank all the firefighters, first responders and professionals involved in this effort for their continued dedication.” Multiple state agencies are involved in the Goodwin Fire suppression efforts to ensure public health and safety and provide aid to affected residents. In addition to the order by Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Department of Public Safety has provided units to assist with traffic control and evacuations and has additional units, including aviation assets, standing by as needed. The Arizona Department of Health Services is coordinating with local aid officials to help meet evacuation shelter and other health needs. Today’s declaration directs $200,000 of emergency funds to the fire suppression efforts and makes eligible reimbursements for emergency response and recovery costs. It also is a key requirement should federal aid resources be requested.

[RELATED: Goodwin Fire now 21,000 acres; 1,000 personnel battling blaze ]

[RELATED: Arizona wildfire forces thousands of people from their homes]

[RAW VIDEO: Wednesday media briefing for Goodwin Fire]

Earlier, Ducey released a statement saying the Goodwin fire is a "top priority" for our state.

“I want the residents of Yavapai County to know the Goodwin Fire is the state of Arizona’s top priority right now, and we remain fully engaged on the ground with our partners. Not only do our hearts go out to those who have been displaced, but our attention and resources are focused heavily on containing the fire and protecting property and lives. My office is receiving real-time updates from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, which is coordinating with local, regional and federal fire officials. As always, we are indebted to the firefighters, first responders and local community leaders who are managing and fighting this fire, as well as the many other fires throughout the state right now. The next 24 hours will be critical, and the state will provide whatever support and resources are necessary to assist firefighters and residents in the region.”



I’ve issued a State of Emergency in Yavapai County to ensure #GoodwinFire crews have all necessary state resources https://t.co/FyZjFxQ2DO — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 28, 2017

[RAW VIDEO: Wednesday media briefing for Goodwin Fire- PART 1]

[RAW VIDEO: Wednesday media briefing for Goodwin Fire- PART 2]

Read the emergency declaration here:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.