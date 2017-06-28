Speak of the Devils Podcast: Remembering Frank Kush

Pioneer. Legend. Icon.

It is a fact that no one has ever had a greater impact on Sun Devil football than Frank Kush. On this episode of Speak of the Devils, a panel of all-time ASU greats pay tribute to the late head coach.

Danny White (11:59), J.D. Hill (29:09), Bob Breunig (48:15), Mike Haynes (1:11:13), Mark Malone (1:31:14), Jeff Van Raaphorst (1:51:21), and Juan Roque (2:02:59) join us to share their memories—from the intense to the funny to the surprisingly sweet—of the most heralded coach in Sun Devil football history. We also revisit a great story from Jake Plummer (2:17:01) on how Kush's legacy helped spur the biggest upset in school history.

We conclude by hearing from a number of fans who share their Coach Kush memories and what impact he made on their lives (2:24:52)

