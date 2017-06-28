Phoenix FD: 14-year-old boy shot while allegedly playing with a gun

A 14-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the face while he and his friend were allegedly playing with a gun.

It happened around noon Wednesday near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

According to a Phoenix Fire Department spokesman, the teen and his friend were playing with the gun when the weapon accidentally discharged.

The teenage boy was rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital Trauma Center.

He was said to be in stable condition.

Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances.

