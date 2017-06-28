Work truck tumbles off road on Camelback Mountain

A truck, trailer and construction equipment tumbled off the road on Camelback Mountain after two men attempted to unload the equipment on board.

A man and his grandfather were unloading construction equipment off of a trailer when the trailer started titling and moving.

While the two were trying to get the equipment off of the trailer, they felt the trailer beginning to vibrate.

The truck and trailer then began to roll down the mountain with the construction equipment still on board.

[WATCH: Extended drone coverage of construction truck incident]

The truck, trailer and construction equipment tumbled close to three residential homes.

The incident happened on N Dromedary Road and E Red Rock Drive on Camelback Mountain.

Apparently, the vehicle was taking equipment to one of the homes under construction.

The two men were outside of the vehicle when the incident occurred and no injuries have been reported.

Phoenix Fire crews respond to a construction truck and trailer with backhoe that tumble off the…

