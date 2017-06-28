Buckeye's airport coordinator, 1 other killed in plane crash near Buckeye

John McMahon, the airport coordinator for the City of Buckey was killed in the crash. (Source: Buckeye, AZ and 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people are dead after their small plane crashed outside Buckeye Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Buckeye confirmed that its airport coordinator, John McMahon, was one of the victims.

"The entire city mourns the loss of John," Mayor Jackie Meck said in a news alert. "John was a very special man who loved his family, his faith and always saw the very best in people. The city of Buckeye has lost a family member and we will miss him greatly."

The plane left from Buckeye airport Tuesday morning and the wreckage was found near the Gila Bend Mountains about 17 miles southwest of Buckeye that afternoon.

According to Ian Gregor, public affairs manager for the FAA Pacific Division, a Vans RV-7 left the Buckeye Airport at 8 a.m. with the intention of returning at 10 a.m. that same day.

The plane was reported overdue around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Calbert Gillett of Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the department assisted in searching for the plane.

Gillett said an MCSO helicopter discovered the wreckage at about 4:40 p.m. in a field near a farm service road named Agua Caliente, close to old U.S. Route 80.

The second victim has not been identified.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

The city posted a tribute to McMahon on its website. A certified private pilot, McMahon was the airport's sole employee and recently passed the tests required to become a certified manager in aviation.

It's not clear if he was at the controls of the little plane when it went down.

McMahonn's family has set up a Memorial Fund at Desert Schools Federal Credit Union.

Account Name: Memorial Account for John McMahon

Routing: 122187238

Account Type: Savings

Account #: 00005068290001

If you need to do wire transfer:

Routing: 122187238

Account Type: Savings

Account #: 0000506829-0001

Address: PO Box 2954, Phoenix, AZ 85062-2945

Number: 602-433-7000

