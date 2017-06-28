Jaime's Local Love: DoNut Worry Arizona

Posted: Updated:
(Source: DoNut Worry) (Source: DoNut Worry)
(Source: DoNut Worry) (Source: DoNut Worry)
(Source: DoNut Worry) (Source: DoNut Worry)
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

DoNut Worry Arizona is a family owned doughnut shop located in Mesa on the Southwest Corner of Ellsworth and Baseline.

Sam Yin is a former camera repairman who yearned to own his own business. A friend of his owns a successful doughnut shop here in Arizona and taught Yin how to create delicious doughnuts and run his own shop!

Yin was searching for a name for his new business when his wife, Sarah, led him to his own catch phrase "Do not worry" and that's how DoNut Worry doughnuts was born.

[VIDEO: Jaime's Local Love: DoNut Worry Part 2]

They focus on freshness here and bakers come in at midnight every morning to make sure customers only eat doughnuts that are made that day. 

Yin's goal is to always serve the best quality products with great customer service. He understands that starting a business is to make money but he is also committed to giving back to his community. Any leftover doughnuts go to a Mesa charity that feeds needy families in Arizona. 

[SLIDESHOW: Jaime's Local Love]

DoNut Worry Arizona has delicious doughnuts but also 35 flavors of smoothies as well as iced coffees, BOBA tea, blended drinks and freshly brewed coffee.

If you're hungry for something a little more hearty, they also offer breakfast and lunch sandwiches. All sandwiches are made on fresh baked croissants, bagels or regular sandwich bread.

In addition, they've been serving insanely delicious melt in your mouth "malasadas" every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. You must try!

DoNut Worry Arizona is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yin has only been open 9 months and is already opening a second location at Gilbert and Guadalupe in Gilbert on July 28.

These doughnuts are seriously fabulous! I had the chocolate old-fashioned, the glazed, the fresh out of the fryer doughnut holes and a malasada. Yin says "donut worry," the calories are removed!

Jaime

DoNut Worry: 9115 E Baseline Rd suite C107 Mesa, Arizona 85209
Phone: 480-621-6600
Website: donutworryaz.com
Email: donutworryaz@gmail.com
Facebook: Facebook.com/donutworryarizona
Twitter: @donutworryaz
Instagram: @donutworryarizona
 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ Family

Jaime CerretaHometown girl Jaime Cerreta was born and raised in Phoenix and has family all over the Valley.

Click to learn more about Jaime.

Jaime Cerreta

If that Cerreta name makes visions of little green mints dance in your head, you're onto something. Yes, Jaime is “one of those candy people." Her grandfather started the Cerreta Candy Company in 1968, and her father worked there for 45 years. Many of her aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as her grandfather -- Mr. C. himself -- are still making candy at the Glendale-based factory. Jaime's favorites are the Peanut Butter Pizzazz and the famous French Mint Truffles.

Jaime is a graduate of Arizona State University and the Walter Cronkite School of Broadcast Journalism.

She left the Valley after college for her first TV job as a one-man-band reporter in Joplin, Mo. She then produced and anchored a morning show in Springfield, Mo. before moving to Beaumont, Texas, where she worked as the morning anchor/reporter.

Before returning to the Valley in August 2013, Jaime spent the past seven years in Oklahoma City, where she served as the evening anchor at the local Fox station. Jaime anchored Oklahoma Associated Press award-winning newscasts for Best Newscast and Best Election Coverage. She was named one of Oklahoma Magazine's Best of the Best. Jaime stayed on the desk for up to 12 hours at a time when the deadly tornadoes hit in May 2013. She has covered hurricanes, hail storms, blizzards, flooding and droughts.

Some of her favorite experiences in Oklahoma include shooting one-on-one basketball with Blake Griffin and talking football with Sam Bradford.

Jaime considers herself a "total foodie" and strongly believes in supporting local businesses. She's an advocate for the Alzheimer's Association, a reluctant exerciser and a positive thinker. Jaime loves spending time with friends and family and any patio with a view of Camelback Mountain. Mostly, she loves being back home sweet home in the Valley of the Sun.

If you have a story idea for Jaime, drop her an email any time.

Hide bio