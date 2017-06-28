DoNut Worry Arizona is a family owned doughnut shop located in Mesa on the Southwest Corner of Ellsworth and Baseline.

Sam Yin is a former camera repairman who yearned to own his own business. A friend of his owns a successful doughnut shop here in Arizona and taught Yin how to create delicious doughnuts and run his own shop!

Yin was searching for a name for his new business when his wife, Sarah, led him to his own catch phrase "Do not worry" and that's how DoNut Worry doughnuts was born.

[VIDEO: Jaime's Local Love: DoNut Worry Part 2]

They focus on freshness here and bakers come in at midnight every morning to make sure customers only eat doughnuts that are made that day.

Yin's goal is to always serve the best quality products with great customer service. He understands that starting a business is to make money but he is also committed to giving back to his community. Any leftover doughnuts go to a Mesa charity that feeds needy families in Arizona.

[SLIDESHOW: Jaime's Local Love]

DoNut Worry Arizona has delicious doughnuts but also 35 flavors of smoothies as well as iced coffees, BOBA tea, blended drinks and freshly brewed coffee.

If you're hungry for something a little more hearty, they also offer breakfast and lunch sandwiches. All sandwiches are made on fresh baked croissants, bagels or regular sandwich bread.

In addition, they've been serving insanely delicious melt in your mouth "malasadas" every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. You must try!

DoNut Worry Arizona is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yin has only been open 9 months and is already opening a second location at Gilbert and Guadalupe in Gilbert on July 28.

These doughnuts are seriously fabulous! I had the chocolate old-fashioned, the glazed, the fresh out of the fryer doughnut holes and a malasada. Yin says "donut worry," the calories are removed!

Jaime

DoNut Worry: 9115 E Baseline Rd suite C107 Mesa, Arizona 85209

Phone: 480-621-6600

Website: donutworryaz.com

Email: donutworryaz@gmail.com

Facebook: Facebook.com/donutworryarizona

Twitter: @donutworryaz

Instagram: @donutworryarizona



Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.