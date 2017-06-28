Prime Skirt steak with grilled Peach salad & Peach Milkshake

Prime Skirt steak with grilled Peach salad & Peach MilkshakePosted:
1ea Prime Skirt steak (9oz) or favorite cut
1head Red Romaine lettuce, washed and dried
2ea Peaches, washed and cut off seed
1ea Watermelon Radish, washed, peeled and sliced thin
Fresh picked flat leaf Parsley, tarragon and mint
2oz Champagne Vinaigrette
2T sugar
¼ cup honey
1tbs kosher salt
¼ cup Champagne Vinegar
1T Whole Grain Mustard
½ cup Grape seed oil
¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Add first five ingredients in mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Combine both oils and begin to drizzle into other ingredients while whisking to emulsify.
Peach Milkshake
2ea Peaches, washed, cut off seed and small diced
2cups Vanilla Ice Cream
1/4cup milk
Place Peaches in large glass and chop with stick blender. Add ice cream and milk to peaches and continue to blend. Pour milkshake into serving glasses and enjoy.