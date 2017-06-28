Prime Skirt steak with grilled Peach salad & Peach Milkshake

Prime Skirt steak with grilled Peach salad

1ea Prime Skirt steak (9oz) or favorite cut

1head Red Romaine lettuce, washed and dried

2ea Peaches, washed and cut off seed

1ea Watermelon Radish, washed, peeled and sliced thin

Fresh picked flat leaf Parsley, tarragon and mint

2oz Champagne Vinaigrette

2T sugar

¼ cup honey

1tbs kosher salt

¼ cup Champagne Vinegar

1T Whole Grain Mustard

½ cup Grape seed oil

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Add first five ingredients in mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Combine both oils and begin to drizzle into other ingredients while whisking to emulsify.

Peach Milkshake

2ea Peaches, washed, cut off seed and small diced

2cups Vanilla Ice Cream

1/4cup milk

Place Peaches in large glass and chop with stick blender. Add ice cream and milk to peaches and continue to blend. Pour milkshake into serving glasses and enjoy.

