Smoke from recycling facility fire visible from all over Phoenix

A trash fire at a Phoenix recycling facility was spewing thick black smoke that could be seen for miles Wednesday morning.

Crews were called out to Weinberger Waste Disposal on 43rd Avenue south of Lower Buckey Road after 8:30 a.m. The assignment was designated a first-alarm, which means extra resources were sent to the scene. Teams from Mesa and Tolleson responded, as well.

Capt. Chris Gentry of the Phoenix Fire Department said no buildings were involved and no injuries were reported.

He said in an email response to our inquiry that six engines were on the scene and a ladder truck put "a big water [stream] on it to get fire control."

An Arizona Department of Transportation freeway camera showed the smoke plume.

The 43rd Avenue facility, which is in a mostly industrial area, is a landfill transfer station and roll-off Dumpster service.

Weinberger Waste Disposal made headlines last year when Gilbert residents protested the company's plans to build a recycling station near their homes.

According to Arizona Corporation Commission records, Glenn Weinberger Topsoil, Inc., the parent company of Weinberger Waste Disposal, was established in 1981.