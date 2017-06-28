Wednesday, June 28

The Wildlife World Zoo: Hairy Armadillo

Hairy Armadillo Facts:

One of the largest armadillo species in South America

On average, it’s a foot long

An Amazing digger and spends most of its time underground

Spending most of their time underground helps them avoid extreme temps and predators

membranes in its nose allows them to absorb oxygen from the soil without inhaling the soil up their noise

Its protected by boney plates and will pull in its head and limbs in like a tortoise when threatened

Digs up insects using claws and nose

Can live up to 30 years in human care

Though this animal is routinely harvested for its meat and its shell, or simply killed for pestering farmers, it has shown amazing resiliency, and populations seem to be handling this exploitation well.

least concern species, due to its large population and widespread habitat range.

It also has a remarkable ability to adapt to many changing environments

It’s much hairier than other related species

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Jaime's Local Love: Donut Worry

Donut Worry Arizona is a donut shop but they serve a wide range of deliciousness. From

amazing Smoothies (35 flavors), Iced Coffees, BOBA, blended drinks and of course freshly

brewed coffee. If you're hungry for something a little heartier they also offer breakfast and

lunch sandwiches. All sandwiches are made on fresh baked croissants, bagels or regular

sandwich bread. In addition, they've been serving insanely delicious melt in your mouth

"Malasadas" every Saturday from 7am to 11am.

Donut Worry Arizona is open 7 days a week from 5 am to 5 pm. If you're looking for a great

place for donuts and friendly service you just found it. Shortly you'll find them in two locations

Mesa and Gilbert.

For more information, visit: www.donutworryaz.com and Facebook Fan Page: www.Facebook.com/donutworryarizona

9115 E Baseline Rd suite C107 Mesa, Arizona 85209

Phone: 480-621-6600

Email: donutworryaz@gmail.com

Stay cool at Altitude Trampoline Park

The new park, located at 40th Street and Indian School in Phoenix, features trampolines and a rock climbing wall.

For more information, visit: www.altitudephoenix.com



Altitude Trampoline Park

3921 E Indian School Phx 85018

Phone:602-522-8000

West Elm opens with new local products

Succulent gardens have become the hippest plant on the market. They're easy to maintain and seem to be the minimalist fad of the season. We try our hand at creating our own succulent garden at the new West Elm at Uptown Plaza, where you'll find a DIY garden to help with your own home gardening. West Elm opens on Thursday, June 29th.

On opening day, the first 300 people who spend $50 in the store will receive a limited-edition watercolor print from local Arizona artist Paige Poppe.

For more information: https://www.westelm.com/stores/us/az/phoenix-uptown-plaza/

West Elm--Uptown Plaza

100 East Camelback Road, Phoenix

Central Ave & Camelback

(602) 279-0716

Store Hours: Mon - Sun: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Tara reviews "Baby Driver"

For more information on the movie, "Baby Driver," visit: http://www.babydriver-movie.com/

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit these websites:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/TaraOnTV/

Kartchner Caverns State Park

Want to get away? Olivia Fierro takes us southeast to Kartchner Caverns State Park. The tour takes you on a mile and a half walk underground, where the temperature is seventy degrees. But be warned, the cave formations were made by water (and calcite and carbonate), so the humidity is at 99%.

For more information, visit: https://azstateparks.com/kartchner

2980 AZ-90, Benson, AZ 85602

Phone: (520) 586-2283

Quarles Art Gallery Benson, Arizona

Olivia's Cool Escape: In the Discovery Center of Kartchner Caverns State Park, you will now see three murals by local artist Doug Quarles. Quarles' murals beautify downtown Benson, just about 10 miles from Kartchner. If you are in the area, you may want to visit his gallery and enjoy the murals at the visitor center and along the main road.

Quarles says he is inspired by the Arizona landscapes and weather, especially monsoon storms. His gallery is full of vistas, landscapes, and dramatic portraits.

For more information, visit: https://www.quarlesart.com/

234 E 4th St, Benson, AZ 85602

Phone: (520) 586-4563

Is coconut oil really bad for you?

The American Heart Association recently released a report advising against the use of coconut oil, striking fear and frustration into the hearts of many who've been using it as a seemingly healthy alternative for years. Before you toss your oil, we bring in the expert to tell us the proper ways to use coconut oil in your diet and daily life.

According to the American heart Association report, claims that coconut oil increased the "bad" kind of cholesterol (LDL) in 100 percent of controlled trials. The lead author said he has no idea why people think coconut oil is healthy, since it's almost 100% fat.

This turn of events deemed "Coconutgate" by devotees has sparked a hotly debated conversation about the benefits of coconut oil and what's actually healthy.

Source: https://usat.ly/2tqssiw

For more information, visit: www.WeRejuvenate.com

Rejuvena Health & Aesthetics

7514 E. Camelback Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85151

480-551-9000

Use of fireworks allowed in Phoenix from June 24th to July 6th

The sale of permissible fireworks started on May 20th and runs through July 6th. The use of

permissible fireworks are allowed from June 24th through July 6th.

The penalty for selling, buying or utilizing fireworks outside the permissible dates is a civil fine of $1,000. Use of fireworks on preservation land owned by the City of Phoenix is a Class 1 Misdemeanor with a $1,000 fine. Fireworks of any kind are dangerous and the Phoenix Fire Department encourages folks not to use them.

To learn more visit: https://www.phoenix.gov/fire/prevention/permits/fireworks