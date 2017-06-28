Salesman disputes Anthem homeowner's story of attack

Greg Weiss, an Anthem homeowner, says he was struck by a salesman. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

After an investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on a report of a door-to-door salesman posing as an APS employee then punching a homeowner in the face, the case has been closed due to insufficient evidence.

According to Mark Casey, public information officer for MCSO, investigators interviewed the person who was going door to door in the neighborhood.

The man said he is a solar power sales representative and never represented himself as an APS employee. He told deputies that he did speak about APS in his sales pitch but never misrepresented himself.

The homeowner, Greg Weiss, said the salesman claimed to be an APS employee and would not leave after he said he was not interested and then punched him in the face.

"Then out of nowhere, got a little sucker punch on the chin,” Weiss said.

The salesman told investigators that when he knocked on the door, the homeowner answered and attacked him, not the other way around.

Casey said there is not enough evidence to support charging the salesman or the homeowner. The salesman continues to sell solar in the Anthem area.

MCSO has closed the case.

