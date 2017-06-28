SLIDESHOW: Goodwin Fire south of Prescott

Firefighters said on Sunday morning they made "excellent progress" against the Goodwin Fire burning 14 miles south of Prescott.

Burnout operations increased the acreage of the wildfire to 27,541 while containment has increased to 75 percent. The operation is expected to be completed Sunday, fire crews said.

