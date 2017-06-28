Police investigating homicide after body found in Phoenix

Police are investigating after the body of an adult man was found in a home in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix PD, the body was found inside a home near 44th Street and McDowell Road Tuesday evening around 7 p.m.

Sergeant Jonathan Howard of Phoenix police said the body was discovered when family arrived at the home looking for a man they had not heard from for several days.

Detectives are investigating the death as homicide, Howard said.

Police they are investigating this as a homicide. An adult man found dead in a home. https://t.co/IcM17VWuyJ — Jaime Cerreta (@cerretanews) June 28, 2017

Police on the scene of a body found at 44th St and McDowell. pic.twitter.com/31ixYlnKUb — Jaime Cerreta (@cerretanews) June 28, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.