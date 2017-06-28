Police investigating homicide after body found in Phoenix

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Police are investigating after the body of an adult man was found in a home in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix PD, the body was found inside a home near 44th Street and McDowell Road Tuesday evening around 7 p.m.

Sergeant Jonathan Howard of Phoenix police said the body was discovered when family arrived at the home looking for a man they had not heard from for several days.

Detectives are investigating the death as homicide, Howard said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.