Phoenix man pleads not guilty in case of missing girlfriend

Robert Interval, 37, pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder of his missing girlfriend, Christine Mustafa, 34. (Source: MCSO/3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with his missing girlfriend has pleaded not guilty.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say 37-year-old Robert Interval entered his plea at his arraignment Tuesday.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix police ask for help finding missing Phoenix mother]

[RELATED: Police arrest boyfriend in missing Phoenix woman case]

His next scheduled court appearance is an Aug. 8 initial pretrial conference.

Phoenix police say detectives developed probable cause to arrest Interval on June 8 although the body of 34-year-old Christine Mustafa has yet to be located.

[RAW VIDEO: Arraignment for Robert Interval; charged with first-degree murder]

Mustafa was last seen on the afternoon of May 10 and failed to show up for her scheduled work shift the next morning.

Mustafa's family asked police to check on her welfare and they went to the home she shares with Interval.

Police say Interval told officers Mustafa left for work on foot.

RELATED:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.