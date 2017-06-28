Breezy weather in the forecast, no signs of monsoon storms

Hot, dry and breezy weather is in the forecast through early next week, with no signs of the monsoon until potentially after the Fourth of July.

With high pressure southwest of Arizona and a few Pacific disturbances tracking north of the state, a dry air mass flowing in from the west will suppress the moisture needed to fuel thunderstorms.

Gusty winds from time to time out of the southwest will reach speeds of up to 35 mph in Northern Arizona, with breezes of 10 to 15 mph in the Valley.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Western an Northwestern Arizona, including the Flagstaff area, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. With strong winds, low relative humidity in single-digit territory, dry fuel and hot temperatures, there is a potential for explosive wildfire growth. Burning is discouraged during this time. Winds are expected to decrease Thursday and Friday.

In Metro Phoenix, look for a high of 108 today, with a low of 80 degrees Thursday morning and a high of 107 Thursday afternoon. High should remain just shy of 110 through Independence Day.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather]

