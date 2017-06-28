Family of 6 safe after Phoenix apartment fire

Fire crews quickly arrived on scene and used a fast aggressive fire attack to keep the fire damage to the apartment of origin. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A family of six are safe after their Phoenix apartment caught on fire early Wednesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix fire said the mother smelled smoke just before 2 a.m. in her apartment near 67th Avenue and Osborn Road.

When she went to check on the smoke, the mother discovered the living room to be completely on fire, blocking their front door.

Luckily, she was able to get everyone out safely through the patio door.

Fire crews quickly arrived on scene and used a fast aggressive fire attack to keep the fire damage to the apartment of origin, Phoenix fire said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

A crisis response team is helping the family, who may be displaced because of the fire.

