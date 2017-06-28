Virginia man is accused of killing his girlfriend in Buckeye

Authorities in Arizona say a Virginia man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend. (Source: MCSO/3TV/CBS 5)

Authorities in Arizona say a Virginia man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

Buckeye police say 43-year-old Christopher Lloyd Peters of Virginia Beach was taken into custody Monday night.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer yet.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Woman killed in domestic violence stabbing in Buckeye]

Police say Peters and 60-year-old Katherine Linda Linker of Virginia Beach and Linker's daughter recently moved into a home in Buckeye, west of Phoenix.

They say Peters and Linker got into an argument inside the home and he allegedly stabbed her in the neck with a small knife.

Police say Linker was taken to a hospital but died of her injury.

They say Peters was still armed with a knife when officers arrived and a stun gun was used on him before his arrest.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.