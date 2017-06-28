Suspects flee after shooting, killing man at Phoenix apartment complex

A man is dead after being shot at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday night, according to Phoenix police. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man in his 20s is dead after being shot at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday night, according to Phoenix police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m. at an apartment complex near Ninth Street and Bell Road.

Police said several witnesses reported seeing three unknown males approach the victim's apartment and knock on the victim's door.

The victim opened the door and one of the suspects shot him.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition but later died from the gunshot wound.

Police said suspect descriptions are being verified by investigators and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information to this shooting is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.