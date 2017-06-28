Phoenix votes to change offensive street names

The council will look to move on renaming Robert E. Lee Street and Squaw Peak Drive later this summer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix leaders can now rename streets they find offensive without the approval of the home and business owners who live on those roads.

A divided Phoenix City Council voted 6-3 Tuesday night, setting the stage to change the names of two streets at the heart of this decision.

The first name degrades Native American women while the other honors the well-known Confederate general.

Most of the those who spoke at the City Council meeting agreed.

"It's time to stop the offensive rhetoric," one man said.

But Councilwoman Thelda Williams said the proposal turns the council into a censorship board because it gives them the power to change the street names without public approval.

"I can not be all inclusive by excluding the citizens who are most impacted," she said.

Property owners on Squaw Peak Drive have so far blocked the name change, as 75 percent of those living on the street have to agree before the change was made.

But after Tuesday night's vote, the City Council can ignore their protests and move forward. The council is expected to officially propose the name change later this summer.

