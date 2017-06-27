SLIDESHOW: Dogs in closing Tempe shelter need homes

A shelter in Tempe is closing its doors and only has a few days to find forever homes for dogs.

The Ohana Animal Rescue in Tempe said the $12,000 to $15,000 operational costs per month were too expensive.

 They placed 30 dogs in new homes since June 1, when the shelter managers made the decision to close.

