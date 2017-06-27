SLIDESHOW: Dogs in closing Tempe shelter need homes

A shelter in Tempe is closing its doors and only has a few days to find forever homes for dogs.

[Mobile users: Click/tap here to see the slideshow]

The Ohana Animal Rescue in Tempe said the $12,000 to $15,000 operational costs per month were too expensive.

[Full story: Closing Tempe shelter has days to find homes for dogs]

They placed 30 dogs in new homes since June 1, when the shelter managers made the decision to close.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.