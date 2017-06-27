Closing Tempe shelter has days to find homes for dogs

Volunteers are scrambling to find homes for dogs at the Ohana Animal Rescue in Tempe before the shelter closes its doors on Friday.

They say the $12,000 to $15,000 operational costs per month were too expensive.

After five years, and settling 4,000 dogs into new homes, Ohana closes its doors in three days.

While 13 dogs remained in the kennels Tuesday night, families have shown interest in four.

All were rescued from kill lists at other shelters, and given another chance at Ohana.

"Every dog deserves another chance. We've put our lives on hold to care for them in these final days," volunteer Lidia Manov said.

Each is considered "special needs." Some have behavioral issues and don't get along with either kids or cats or other dogs.

"They all have 'their thing,' but they're really good dogs who deserve new homes and another shot," Manov said.

They placed 30 dogs in new homes since June 1, when the shelter managers made the decision to close.

Volunteers are also looking to board the dogs who aren't adopted by Friday.

The $100 adoption fee pays for micro-chips, shots, and either spay or neutering.

For more information, call 480-206-3883.

Volunteers are running a Facebook page.

