Coyotes hold 2017-18 Paw Patrol tryouts

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Arizona Coyotes Paw Patrol tryouts for the 2017-18 team were held last weekend at the Ice Den in Scottsdale. A Paw Patrol member has multiple duties that include ice skating. 

The ice team cleans the ice three times a period during Coyotes games. The ground team helps in promoting the team around the arena on game nights in Glendale. The Paw Patrol is also active in the community, showing up at many events around the Valley year-round. 

On this day, 150 people, from ages 18 to 32, participated in the tryout. They laced up their skates and hit the ice to participate in real game situations, like shoveling the ice and picking up hats that are thrown on the ice after a hat trick. Many of the girls have both figure skating and ice hockey backgrounds and come from all over Arizona to try out.

