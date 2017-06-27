Police ID man pulled from Tempe Town Lake

Police have now identified the man pulled from Tempe Town Lake on Saturday, June 24.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Muamer Bukalo, a Tempe resident.

Police say were were no obvious signs of foul play located at the lake or at his home.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Body of man recovered from Tempe Town Lake]

A "drowning" call came out on the police scanners around 7 p.m, Saturday.

The body was reportedly found near the north side of the lake.

