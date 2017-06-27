Phoenix man hospitalized with flesh-eating bacteria, blames splash pad

We are not naming the city where the splash pad is located at because there's no way to prove Daggett got the bacteria from there. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley man believes he was infected with flesh-eating bacteria while visiting a splash pad.

Jonathan Daggett has been in the hospital for more than a week, and he’s urging others to get help immediately if they experience symptoms.

Daggett says he went to the splash pad two weeks ago and a couple days later, his thigh swelled up, and the area was red and tender.

“If I had caught a little quicker, I probably wouldn’t be here,” says Daggett.

He says he couldn’t believe it when he heard the words “flesh-eating bacteria.”

“Sounds like some stuff off of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles you know, some mutant X-Men-type thing,” says Daggett. “Some people come out as amputees. Like my leg could have been cut off. So it could have been a lot worse."

Daggett was rushed into surgery and had to undergo dialysis.

It’s impossible to find out how and where Daggett was infected, but doctors say the best way to protect yourself is to treat and cover cuts and scrapes.

We are not naming the city where the splash pad is located at because there's no way to prove Daggett got the bacteria from there. But we spoke to the city that runs the splash pad Jonathan had visited and a spokesperson said the water that comes out of the spouts is not recirculated and that it’s clean tap water.

