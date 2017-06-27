Water main break floods Tempe neighborhood

Once the pipe is repaired, the water will be tested before giving everyone on this block the thumbs up to use it. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Crews fixed the pipe only to discover another leak somewhere else. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Crews worked to repair a broken water main at Ash Avenue and 13th Street in Tempe. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"There was water coming out of cracks in the pavement. Cement was raising [sic] up so it was pretty intense," said Jeffery Vrieling, a Tempe resident.

The water main on Ash Avenue and 13th Street in Tempe was old and brittle after nearly six decades in the ground. Vrieling says it finally gave way outside his home around 7 p.m. Monday.

"They said it was going to be on at midnight but they've had some issues with it I guess," said Vrieling.

Those issues came in the form of one problem after another. We watched as three times Tuesday, crews fixed the pipe only to discover another leak somewhere else.

Neighbors say the 60-year-old cast iron pipe burst with such force, it sent water and concrete blocks flying into the street.

The new pipe is expected to last at least that long. City workers went door to door in the sweltering heat, handing out cases of water to people like Garett Newberry.

Newberry only discovered the problem when he woke up for work and realized showering at home was out of the question.

"I had to brush my teeth and take a shower at work which was not fun," said Newberry.

Crews continued their work below ground into Tuesday evening.

Once the pipe is repaired, the water will be tested before giving everyone on this block the thumbs up to use it.

"Some places don't even have water at all so what’s one day out here in America," said Newberry with a smile.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.