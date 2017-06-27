Local singer moves on to next round of America's Got Talent

A local teen is moving on to the next round after wowing judges and the audience on America's Got Talent.

Evie Clair from Florence, Arizona recently won over the audience and judges with her voice and her story.

In April 2016, Evie's father, Amos, was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer and just a 5 percent chance of beating the disease.

Amos Clair works as a psychological professional counselor at the Florence prison and is an LDS bishop.

He continued working and supporting his family even after being diagnosed.

Now, the family is reaching out to the public for support.

Evie auditioned for NBC's America's Got Talent and will next be seen in the second round of auditions.

She also made a special benefit video dedicated to her father with celebrities and popular YouTubers.

For more information visit www.familymann.org/amos/ and www.gofundme.com/teamamos to help.

