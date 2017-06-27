Verdict handed down for man linked to killing 2 bail bondsmen

A jury has handed down a not guilty murder verdict to Anthony Brian Giunta, a man accused in connection with the fatal shooting of two bail bondsmen in 2013.

Jurors found Anthony Giunta "not guilty" of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

He was found "guilty" of resisting arrest.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the two bondsmen, David Brickert and Wesley Kampen, were trying to take then-25-year-old Giunta into custody after he skipped on bail.

A struggle broke out inside the house. Giunta eventually was handcuffed and brought outside.

That's when another man, 23-year-old Nicholas Malicki, showed up and allegedly fatally shot the victims.

Police believed Malicki and Giunta were friends.

Guinta and the shooter fled the scene, but police say Guinta was arrested hours later.

Malicki was also arrested and booked into jail on two counts of first-degree murder.

The jury could not reach a verdict on Malicki. His trial was declared a mistrial.

Both victims worked for Sanctuary Bail Bonds.

Sanctuary Bail Bonds worked to raise money for funeral costs and the families of the two bail bondsmen killed.

"David had the biggest heart of anyone I've ever known," said friends of David Brickert. "He's gone and done things above and beyond not just what a bail bondsman would do, but just a normal person would do."

"Wesley had just a big heart; he was a lot of fun to be around," friends of Wesley Kampen described. "He was definitely the guy who got things done around here."

