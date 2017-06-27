Lash 101!!!!



Prior To Lash Application: Your makeup should be

complete, with mascara applied & lashes curled if needed. !

!

Lash Preparation: Lashes are not one size fits all! You

may need to trim the lash if it extends past your natural

lash line. To measure the lash; remove from the packaging

and hold the false lash up to your eye. If the lash is too

long, trim the outer corner of the false lash using a small

pair of scissors. !

!

Adhesive: Duo brand adhesive works like a charm! It

comes in clear, or dark tone. Dark tone is amazing

because it dries black, which makes it appear to be

eyeliner. It disguises the band of the false lashes making

the lashes undetectable. When you apply the adhesive,

use sparingly. Too much glue can ruin your false lashes

and make it more difficult to apply. Once you apply the

adhesive; wait about 30 seconds or until the glue becomes

“tacky”. !

!

Get Comfortable: Do yourself a huge favor, and keep

both eyes open during the application of your lashes. Also,

be in a comfortable position when applying them! Most

ladies try to apply their false eyelashes in the bathroom;

while leaning over the sink looking into the medicine

cabinet mirror. By doing that, your balance is off.

Moreover, you're most likely closing one eye or “squinting”

which makes applying false lashes a nearly impossible

task. Try sitting down at the kitchen table, or vanity. Place

a small hand held mirror flat on the table. With your eyes

only, (do not lower your head) look down into the mirror.

By doing this, you can apply your lashes with both eyes

open, no need to squint or lean awkwardly over a

bathroom sink. !

!

Application: Now that you're in the correct position to

apply your lashes, it’s time to put them on! Grab a pair of

tweezers; use the tweezers to hold the inside corner of the

lashes, and your fingers to hold the outer portion of the

false eyelashes. Place the lashes onto your eye, closest to

the lash line from outer to inner corner. The glue should

have been tacky, not dry prior to the application. Once

applied, use your finger to gently press the lashes onto the

lid to assure they're set. !

!

Lash Options: It’s easy to become overwhelmed with

false lashes and the many options available to you. Keep

it simple and reliable! Ardell brand lashes are classic and

quality for the price. You can reuse them up to 10 times

depending on how gentle you are with them. If you want to

start off more natural, try “Demi Wispies”, if you want

something slightly longer and fuller, go for the traditional

“Wispies”. Both can be found at any drug store in the

cosmetics aisle, along with the Duo adhesive. !