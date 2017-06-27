Goodwin Fire now 25,000 acres; 1,000 personnel battling blaze

The Goodwin Fire has grown by more than 13,000 acres on Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Close to 1,000 firefighters are battling the Goodwin Fire, which has now grown to 25,000 acres.

The wildfire sparked Saturday in the Prescott National Forest, originating in the Pine Flat area.

On Tuesday, the fire was 5 percent contained, but then later that night, containment fell to 1 percent. On Wednesday, that containment remained at 1 percent.

The fire is burning in chaparral and ponderosa pine, which officials say "is conducive to extreme erratic fire behavior."

On Wednesday, fire officials held a media briefing with the latest fire information.

FIREFIGHTER SAFETY

During the media briefing, Fire Incident Commander John Pierson said there has been some structure damage, but it's not clear yet how much. He said that in many areas, it's too dangerous for firefighters to get very close, so they're being ordered to "disengage" in those dangerous spots.

"We're not going to put our firefighters in danger," Pierson said. "In some areas, it's not safe for us to get in and get an active assessment."

One firefighter did suffer an injury Wednesday morning. But the injury was said to be "very minor."

High temperature and strong winds have made conditions very tough for the crews, and extreme caution is being taken to keep the crews safe.

The public is being asked not to fly drones in the area, because they could interfere with the firefight.

STATEMENTS FROM GOVERNOR DUCEY

Governor Doug Ducey plans to go to the fire lines on Thursday. In a tweet, he said: "Tomorrow I will travel to Yavapai County to meet with local officials, receive a full briefing & visit w/ those impacted by the Goodwin Fire."

He has also declared a State of Emergency in Yavapai County in response to the Goodwin Fire.

The statement reads:

“My office continues to coordinate with state agencies and local emergency response officials with a focus on saving lives, protecting property and making sure evacuees have the shelter and support necessary,” said Governor Ducey. “This emergency declaration will ensure every necessary resource at the state’s disposal is made available to assist firefighters and provide aid to displaced residents. We continue to stand ready to take further action as needed and provide whatever support is necessary. I thank all the firefighters, first responders and professionals involved in this effort for their continued dedication.” Multiple state agencies are involved in the Goodwin Fire suppression efforts to ensure public health and safety and provide aid to affected residents. In addition to the order by Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Department of Public Safety has provided units to assist with traffic control and evacuations and has additional units, including aviation assets, standing by as needed. The Arizona Department of Health Services is coordinating with local aid officials to help meet evacuation shelter and other health needs. Today’s declaration directs $200,000 of emergency funds to the fire suppression efforts and makes eligible reimbursements for emergency response and recovery costs. It also is a key requirement should federal aid resources be requested.

Gov. Doug Ducey also says the fire is a "top priority" for our state.

“I want the residents of Yavapai County to know the Goodwin Fire is the state of Arizona’s top priority right now, and we remain fully engaged on the ground with our partners. Not only do our hearts go out to those who have been displaced, but our attention and resources are focused heavily on containing the fire and protecting property and lives. My office is receiving real-time updates from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, which is coordinating with local, regional and federal fire officials. As always, we are indebted to the firefighters, first responders and local community leaders who are managing and fighting this fire, as well as the many other fires throughout the state right now. The next 24 hours will be critical, and the state will provide whatever support and resources are necessary to assist firefighters and residents in the region.”

EVACUATIONS

The Goodwin Fire has prompted multiple evacuations.

The evacuation for the town of Mayer will be lifted at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Dewey, west of 69, got a mandatory evacuation alert Wednesday evening.

Also Wednesday afternoon, the Yavapai Sheriff's Office issued new evacuations for the following areas: Walker, Chauncy Ranch Road, Blue Hills, Potato Patch, Mountain Pine Acres, Dewey west of Hwy 69. Residents in these areas were advised to leave immediately.

A shelter has been set up at the Bradshaw Mountain High School, 6000 E. Long Look Drive, in Prescott Valley off of Glassford Hill Rd. For additional information regarding pre-evacuations, evacuations and road closures please call the Yavapai County emergency Operations Center at 928-442-5103, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Evacuations also include the area north of the Goodwin-Mayer Road/County Road 177, and west of Highway 69, from Mayer to south of Poland Junction. This does not include areas east of Highway 69.

Evacuations for Mayer were lifted at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

"It's very upsetting. We moved here about three years ago, bought a home," said Tricha Zelambo, who lives in Mayer.

She said she had about 30 minutes to grab what she could and leave her home.

"I am very worried about it, extremely and I had to leave a lot of possessions behind, a lot of heirlooms," said Zelambo.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation for Poland Junction Proper, Chapparal Hills and Breezy Pines subdivision.

"My advice to everybody is to have everything in order and not do what I did and wait til the last minute," said Zelambo.

The evacuation of the community of Pine Flat still remains.

PRE-EVACUATIONS

At least 3,000 structures are in danger, according to Pierson. Some 2,000 people have already been affected by this fire. Close to 60 people have already sought refuge in the Red Cross Shelter.

At 10 p.m. Tuesday, YCSO issued pre-evacuations for Dewey - Humboldt area.

Pre-evacuations were ordered for the area north of the Goodwin-Mayer Road/County Road 177, and west of Highway 69, from Mayer to south of Poland Junction. This does not include areas east of Highway 69. Pre-evacuations have also been ordered for Walker, Potato Patch and Mountain Pine Acres.

Zerril Perkins in Dewey-Humboldt says he can smell the fire and is worried it is headed in his direction.

Perkins is one of many locals preparing for a possible evacuation.

Perkins and his wife received their second Yavapai County red alert detailing a potential evacuation from the town Wednesday. He said they are packed and ready to head to Phoenix if necessary.

CAMPING

The Goodwin Fire has forced the U.S. Forest Service to close more than a dozen campgrounds in the area.

The fire has affected an area that follows the Prescott NF boundary along State Highway 69 on the east and north sides, then State Highway 89 on the west and as far south as Walnut Grove across to Cleator, the U.S. Forest Service said.

The agency said it canceled all campground reservations with recreatoin.gov for the next two weeks and putting a hold on new reservations. Campers will be eligible for full refunds, but should retain their receipts to facilitate the process, the U.S. Forest Service said.

ANIMALS

A shelter is operational by the Red Cross at Bradshaw Mountain High School on Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley. Small animals are accepted at the shelter by Animal Disaster Services. Large animals are accepted at the Yavapai County Fair Grounds, Highway 89A in Prescott Valley.

Yavapai County does not need, at this time, any donations fat the shelter, in fact they don’t even have the storage to take any donations right now so bringing donations would only cause issues.

People with large animals are bringing their own feed and they have sufficient supplies and water for the pets

ROADS CLOSED

State Route 69 is closed in both directions near Mayer because of the Goodwin Fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The wildfire jumped the highway on Tuesday.

The highway is closed between Interstate 17 at Cordes Junction and the State Route 169 junction near Prescott.

Drivers should use alternate routes and be prepared for delays on those routes. Motorists headed to Prescott may take State Route 169 or State Route 89 instead of SR 69.

DONATIONS

Many people have been asking whether they can donate or contribute to relief efforts. Fire officials say it's so early that no specific donation items are being requested just yet because it's not known yet what's needed.

However, you can always donate your spare change at any Albertson's or Safeway stores. The money will go to the Salvation Army to help fire victims.

Additional federal assistance has been requested and is under consideration.

The Salvation Army is providing the meals, which are being served at the Red Cross shelters. Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation can text the word Goodwin to 51555 or go online to prescott.salvationarmy.org or salvationarmyphoenix.org.

The Red Cross is also asking for volunteers.

POST OFFICE CLOSED

Emergency officials’ evacuation of Mayer this afternoon has also forced the local Post Office to be closed until further notice, Mayer Postmaster Debra Jevitt has announced.

Mayer postal customers who wish to pick up their mail will be able to do so beginning Wednesday, June 28, at the Camp Verde Post Office, 403 W. Finnie Flat Rd., Camp Verde AZ 86322. Mayer customers’ mail should be ready for pickup no earlier than noon on Wednesday.

NEED MORE INFOMATION?

The Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center remaining open 24 hours until otherwise notified of a positive change in the conditions. The Public information line is running 24 hours please use 928-442-5103 for questions and information updates.

