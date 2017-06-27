MAP: Wrong-way driving incidents that results in a crash or arrest in 2017

This map plots the location of wrong-way driving incidents that result in a wreck and/or an arrest. The points on the map are where the incident ended.

While there are hundreds of calls for service regarding wrong-way drivers, not all of those calls end crashes or arrests.

Department of Public Safety troopers responded to more than 1,600 reports of wrong-way drivers in 2016.

"In most instances, these people reorient themselves and exit the highway," DPS spokesman Raul Garcia explained in December.

It's the other instances that are dangerous -- potentially deadly. Arizona averaged more than two wrong-way crashes per month last year.

