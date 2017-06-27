Head to Newport Beach to escape the summer heat

'Once the private playground for legendary actor John Wayne, the Wild Goose is the ultimate venue for unforgettable events.' (Source: Hornblower.com and Facebook.com/TheWildGoose)

One of my favorite places to go is Newport Beach, CA. It's a perfect place for families and there's so much to do.

If you have kids who have been dying to try surfing, check out NewportSurfCamp.com. Jerry Elder has owned and run the camp for about 12 years. It's located right on the sand at the 29th Street lifeguard tower. There are three-day and five-day camps, both half and full day.

The camps are for kids ages 6-16, but they also have private and semi-private lessons for us bigger kids, too!

Prices start at $220 for three half-day camps

Some kids pick it up right away while others pick it up after a couple of days.

The waves are always perfect and the sand is beautiful. The water, as you probably know, can be a little chilly in Southern California so wetsuits are very popular.

One of the other things I enjoy doing is getting out on the water in Newport Harbor.

The Duffy electric boats are very popular as people love to cruise around and seeing how the other half lives. There are a couple of places to rent them so it's easiest to Google Duffy rentals for the exact location and cost. I've seen prices from $80-$100 per hour. You can take food and drinks with you and a couple of hours is plenty of time to see everything.

One of the big attractions is the beautiful home where actor John Wayne used to live. It sits out on a point looking over to Balboa Island and even has a sign out front that reads "Duke's Point."

His former yacht also sits in Newport Harbor and is available for cruises and tours. It's more than 130 feet long and used to be used by "The Duke" all over the West Coast.

For information on how to see the "Wild Goose," go to Hornblower.com or check out its Facebook page, and enjoy your trip to one of the most beautiful places in Southern California!

