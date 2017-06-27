Cool escapes from the Phoenix summer heat

When the summer heat makes Phoenix nearly unbearable, it's time for a cool escape.

Javier Soto, Tess Rafols, Scott Pasmore, Olivia Fierro and Gina Maravilla shared some amazing ideas for summer adventures.

Only three hours from the Valley (and 30 degrees cooler), Summerhaven is one of Arizona's hidden gems.

Each year, Arizona lakes are stocked with fish. But have you ever wondered where all the fish come from? They come from hatcheries, one of which sits at about 6,500 feet elevation in the Tonto National Forest.? The Tonto Creek Fish Hatchery is a great place to escape the Phoenix heat, and it's not far from a place called Rancho Tonto Catch-a-Trout where you are guaranteed -- guaranteed! -- to catch a fish or two.

Recently named the state's top attraction by readers of USA Today, Kartchner Caverns is an Arizona gem. Olivia Fierro gave us a peek inside.

One of Scott Pasmore's favorite places to go is Newport Beach, CA. It's a perfect place for families and there's so much to do.

With Arizona’s hot summer temperatures, hiking is not an option for many. But hiking during the cooler evening hours by the light of the full moon changes that. Gina Maravilla, an Arizona native, said he and her kids loved the adventure.

