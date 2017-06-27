3 On Your Side

Valley man forgets decimal point; pays $4,781 instead of $47.81

When Jeff Lev goes into his home office to make out bills, he used to do it the traditional way by writing out checks.

But now he uses his computer to pay his bill electronically because he says it’s quicker.

"It's easy and fast,” Lev said.

“So you can get it over with?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked.

“Yeah, so, I can just get it over with," Lev said.

However, back in February while paying bills electronically, Lev made a mistake. He was trying to pay his CenturyLink bill in the amount of $47.81 and accidentally sent in the wrong amount.

"Well, I logged on and I went to pay it and I didn't realize it but I must have (forgotten) to put the decimal point in," Lev said.

It may sound like a simple mistake, but instead of forwarding $47.81, Lev accidentally paid CenturyLink $4,781.

Remember, this happened nearly four months ago. And according to Lev, he can't seem to get CenturyLink to return his money.

"I can't get them to even respond," he said.

As a result, every time Lev goes to the mailbox to get his monthly CenturyLink bill, he finds a “credit” from CenturyLink for around $4,500. Lev says at this rate, he's paid up for the next 10 years but he doesn't want that. He wants his money.

So, he contacted 3 On Your Side.

"It makes me feel helpless because there is nowhere else to go," Lev said.

3 On Your Side got a hold of CenturyLink which apologized and indicated it was immediately mailing Jeff a check for his overpayment which currently sits at around $4,500.

Lev says he couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side and says he's going back to paying his bills the old-fashioned way.

"I'm tapering off the electronic way. I'm doing it as little as I can,” he said. “When they send bills, I use checks now."

3 On Your Side would like to thank CenturyLink for finally getting that check out at our request. The issue is a good reminder that if you use your computer to pay bills electronically, pay extra close attention before you hit “send.”

