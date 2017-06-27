Greyhounds in Tucson still in need of homes

A year after an Arizona greyhound racetrack held its last race, some dogs are still in need of homes.

The Arizona Daily Star reported Sunday Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption is still busy looking for permanent homes for dogs since the Tucson Greyhound Park closed June 26, 2016.

[RELATED: Tucson Greyhound Park hosts its final live dog race]

Tucson Greyhound Park closed to dog racing after the Arizona State Senate passed a bill banning the sport, in part because of concern the dogs were treated inhumanely.

Since the track closed, Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption has taken in more than 130 greyhounds, 21 percent from the Tucson track and 58 percent from greyhound farms in Kansas, which breed greyhounds to race.

Fourteen dogs are still looking for homes.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.