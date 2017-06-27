Phoenix police sergeant belts out national anthem at Diamondbacks game

Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department performed the national anthem Monday afternoon at the Arizona Diamondbacks game.

Lewis serves as the public information sergeant for the Phoenix Police Department so chances are good that you've seen him on 3TV and CBS 5 and quoted in azfamily.com stories.

Dressed in uniform, Lewis proudly represented the City of Phoenix and Phoenix Police Department.

The D-backs game was against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. They won the game with a final score of 6 -1. 

