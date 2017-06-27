Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio heads to 2nd day of criminal trial

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio declined to say whether he would take the witness stand during his criminal contempt trial. (Source: Tyler Fingert/Cronkite News)

It's unclear if Arpaio will take the stand in his own defense. (Source: Maggie Keane)

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, front right, leaves U.S. District Court on the first day of his contempt-of-court trial Monday, June 26, 2017, in Phoenix. (Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is heading into his second day of a trial focusing on his defiance of the courts in traffic patrols that targeted Phoenix-area immigrants.

Tuesday's court proceedings come after prosecutors a day earlier presented comments the former sheriff of Maricopa County made to the media bragging about his tough immigration enforcement.

Critics say the tactics racially profiled Latinos. Arpaio faces a misdemeanor contempt of court charge for allegedly defying a judge's order to halt the traffic stops.

Arpaio's lawyer said the former sheriff has nearly 60 years of law enforcement experience and would not violate a court order. He blamed a former attorney who he says gave bad advice.

Arpaio faces up to six months in jail if convicted. He was voted out of office last November.

