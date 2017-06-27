Sweet Provisions Ice Cream - French Toast

INGREDIENTS

Ice Cream Base

1 quart milk

1 quart heavy cream

2 cups egg yolks

16 ounces granulated sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp maldon sea salt

8 pieces Thick White Bread

½ cup melted butter

Whipped Cream

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2/3 cup sugar

1 tbsp vanilla

Macerated Berries

2 cups mixed berries

¼ cup sugar

3 tbsp balsamic vinegar (high quality)

½ tsp salt

1. Ice Cream Base; mix sugar and egg yolks until smooth then add remaining ingredients and mix well

2. Submerge white bread with Ice Cream Base and allow to soak for 30 minutes to 2 hours (depending on bread)

3. Heat 2” deep cast iron skillet to medium-high heat and add melted butter

4. Fry each side of French Toast until golden brown

5. Transfer cooked French Toast to 200 degree oven and hold while cooking remaining French Toast

6. Whipped Cream; mix ingredients in kitchen aide using the wire whisk attachment. Whip until cream holds high peaks

7. Macerated Berry; Mix berries with sugar, balsamic and salt. Allow to stand for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally . Play around with different acids and don’t over soften. Great trick if your fruit is under-ripe