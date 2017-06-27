Protesters urge senator to 'Walk a mile in my panties,' vote against health care bill

Ladies underwear lined Camelback Road at 22nd Street, directly in front of Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake'soffice Tuesday.

Members of Indivisible Phoenix have staged demonstrations at the intersection since the 2016 presidential election.

Tuesday morning, demonstrators hoped to get Flake's attention with the message, "Walk a mile in my panties," and persuade him to vote against the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

The Congressional Budget Office released its score for the BCRA. 

While it estimates the health care bill would cut the federal deficit by $321 million over the next 10 years, most of the money would come from cuts to Medicaid. Those cuts could translate to nearly $1,000 more a month for maternity care.

Tuesday's demonstrators say the bill limits reproductive health care coverage and prevention.

Flake tweeted last week he would thoroughly read and review the 142-page bill.

He has not indicated which way he is planning to vote.

