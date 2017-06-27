Peoria Fire-Medical Department warns of fireworks danger

Peoria Fire-Medical Department warns the public of using fireworks at their homes. (Source: Peoria Fire-Medical Department)

The Peoria Fire-Medical Department is reminding the public to be safe when using fireworks this Fourth of July weekend.

Right now, residents can purchase fireworks until July 6.

Firefighters said that all permissible consumer fireworks could then be used from June 24 through July 6, but there are several limitations on where fireworks can be used within Peoria city limits.

The department said that fireworks cannot be used on city property, including parks, city streets and city sidewalks. They also cannot be used on state land or school property, unless a permit has been issued.

Permissible consumer fireworks such as spinners and fountains cannot be sold to anyone under the age of 16. However, novelty items such as poppers and sparklers can be used by any age group.

The Peoria Fire-Medical Department reminds parents that supervision is critical when allowing children near fireworks. They say that most firework burn injuries involve children.

Firefighters urge the public to remember there are many fire safety concerns involving fireworks including the extreme danger of fire due to dry weather conditions; the possibility of fires spreading from yard to house or across open areas and causing significant damage to undeveloped areas.

Peoria city officials recommend the public attend the city's firework show at the Peoria Sports Complex on July 4th.

For more information, visit peoriaaz.gov/specialevents.

