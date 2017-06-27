3-year-old girl killed by teen identified by Winslow police

Silas took responsibility of the killing during questioning on Wednesday. (Source: Winslow PD)

Sonny Silas, 18, was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 3-year-old. (Source: Winslow PD)

Winslow police identified the 3-year-old girl killed last week as Amaya Miguel in a press conference held on the morning of June 23.

Sonny Wyatt Silas, 18, was taken into custody and questioned Wednesday after medical examiners found Amaya had "multiple" blunt force trauma to her head and body.

Police said during questioning, Silas provided information that was consistent with the injuries to Amaya.

[RAW VIDEO: Winslow PD hold press conference on 3-year-old girl killed by teen]

Silas was booked for second-degree murder and held without bond.

Friday morning, the Navajo County Attorney charged Silas with one count of second-degree murder.

Lt. Ken Arend with the Winslow Police Department said the 3-year-old girl was taking a trip to visit family members.

"Amaya, who was from southern Arizona, was in the Winslow area visiting her grandmother," said Arend. "During the evening of June 19, Amaya was staying with a cousin, identified as Angel Castro, and Ms. Castro's live-in boyfriend, Sonny Silas."

Sometime during the evening of June 19, Castro had to leave for a personal emergency, Arend said.

That left Amaya's well-being and safety in Silas' care.

Tuesday morning, Winslow police were dispatched to the home for a 3-year-old unresponsive and not breathing.

Crews worked on Amaya for almost 40 minutes but she was declared deceased on scene.

"The death of such a young child and the manner in which she died is extremely difficult to digest," said Winslow Police Chief Dan Brown. "This tragedy has greatly affected the family and loved ones of young Amaya, as well as the community of Winslow.

"I urge every parent and guardian watching this to be aware of who may be tasked with caring for your child. Have a plan in case of emergency of who will care for your child if needed and above all, love your children every day, for we know not what tomorrow will bring," Brown said.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.