Several fire crews respond to a Tempe commercial structure fire

Several crews responded to a first-alarm fire at a Tempe commercial structure Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred near Elliot Road and Hardy Road.

Hardy Road was shut down while crews investigated the fire, said Tempe fire.

According to Tempe fire, the fire was held in check by sprinklers and rapid fire suppression efforts by fire crews.

No injuries were reported.

